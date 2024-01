Variety reports: “Gamefam and Paramount Games Studio have partnered to bring the yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea to Roblox for the first time. As part of the 25th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” franchise, the new game “SpongeBob Simulator” will be available on Jan. 26 to Roblox’s 70 million-plus daily users.”

