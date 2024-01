Variety reports: “It wasn’t child’s play, but Paramount Global has sold out all commercial inventory tied to a coming simulcast of Super Bowl LVIII set to air on Nickelodeon. The big NFL extravaganza will largely be seen via its February 11 broadcast on CBS, but Paramount is testing whether it can expand the event’s audience by running a kids-and-family focused version of the Big Game on Nickelodeon.”

