The Verge reports: “In case the hubbub of the holidays made you forget all about (or completely miss) Amazon’s news about putting ads in Prime Video, we’re here to remind you that commercials are coming today — unless you pay more money, of course. Amazon just so happened to break the news right after Christmas, leaving a lovely email in users’ inboxes (that most people probably weren’t even checking at that time) to announce the rollout of ads.”

Read More