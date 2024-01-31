TechCrunch reports: “StreamAlive, an audience engagement application for livestreams, virtual meetings and in-person events, secured $1.58 million in pre-seed funding, the company announced today. From webinars, live-streamed town halls and virtual work meetings to Twitch streams, online classes, and in-person conferences, there are plenty of instances when audience engagement tools are beneficial. They not only allow presenters to track engagement and manage comments, but they also help audience members feel included and heard.”

Read More