Games Industry Biz reports: “PlayStation is looking at bringing more of its exclusive first-party titles to other platforms, such as PC, in an effort to grow its games business. During an earnings call following the release of its latest financial results, Sony president and COO Hiroki Totoki told investors that making PlayStation exclusives multi-platform would help its operating income improve, which was down 15% to ¥979.4 billion ($6.5 billion).”

