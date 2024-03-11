Music Business Worldwide reports: “BeatConnect, a platform for collaborative music creation, has raised an additional CAD $2.25 million ($1.7 million) in funding to fuel the upcoming launch of its music creation platform that it says takes a gamified approach. The latest investment round is backed by prominent tech and music industry investors like Sfermion and existing investors FICC (Fonds d’investissement de la culture et des communications), Anges Québec, and Triptyq Capital.”

Read More