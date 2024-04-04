NFT Plazas reports: “Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, widely known as a16z, is now at the forefront of gaming innovation with its latest accelerator program, ‘SPEEDRUN’. Through this initiative, forty startups in web3, AI, and VR gaming will receive $750,000 each from a $30 million capital pool to boost their stance in the gaming realm. By carefully selecting only the most promising ventures, a16z ensures that only top-tier projects join its ecosystem, which impressively includes the likes of Roblox, The Sandbox, and Sky Mavis.”

