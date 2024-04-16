Game Developer reports: “Roblox Corp is letting more people sell in-game items on its Roblox creator marketplace. It’s also rolling out a new ‘publishing advance’ fee to help it “raise the bar” on the quality of those user-made assets. Yesterday, the company announced it’s now possible for more people to publish and sell 3D avatar items on Marketplace, which it claims is visited by millions of people each day.”
