Games Industry Biz reports: “Red Rover Interactive has closed a $15 million series A funding round led by PUBG firm Krafton. New investors Tirta Ventures and Overwolf also contributed to the round, alongside returning investors The Games Fund, Behold Ventures, GEM Capital, Lifelike Capital, and Acequia Capital. The funds will go towards the studio’s debut project, a survival title known as Project Coltrane.”

