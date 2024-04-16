Music Week reports: “TikTok has formed a global ticketing partnership with AXS. The feature is now live in the UK, US, Sweden and Australia. Any certified artist on TikTok can use the in-app ticketing feature to promote their AXS live dates. “The in-app feature empowers artists to promote their live dates to new and existing fans on TikTok, helping them expand their audiences globally and build their careers, simply by allowing them to add their AXS event links to their videos before publishing,” said a statement on the partnership.”

