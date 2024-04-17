Deadline reports: “Viaplay shut its direct-to-consumer service in February, but the Scandi streamer is still active in the U.S. The platform has struck a deal to launch a subscription channel on Prime Video Channels, offering originals such as Börje – The Journey of a Legend, Furia and Gold Run. The channel launches on Prime Video Channels today, offering access to Viaplay for $5.99 a month, with a free seven-day trial.”

