IMDb reports: “Spotify’s former VP, Head of Talk Creator Content and Partnerships, Parcast Studios Founder, and entrepreneur Max Cutler, today announced the launch of his new media company, Pave Studios – positioned at the forefront of audio, video, books, and entertainment. With a commitment to empowering creators and fostering connections through engaged communities, Pave Studios will pave the way for a new era in media.”
