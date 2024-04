Music Business Worldwide reports: “Remember when Concord bought Round Hill Music‘s assets off the UK stock exchange for USD $469 million in November? The US company is now looking to pull off a similar acquisition, this time for the song portfolio of another UK-listed entity – Hipgnosis Songs Fund. The HSF board has this morning (April 18) notified shareholders that Concord has made a cash offer equivalent to USD $1.40 billion to acquire its assets.”

Read More