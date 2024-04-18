GamesBeat reports: “Theorycraft has announced that it will team up with Nexon and NetEase Games to publish its game, code-name Project Loki, in Asian markets. On top of that, Project Loki is now in alpha testing. All of that bodes well for Los Angeles-based Theorycraft, which was founded by gaming veterans who managed to raise an astounding $87.5 million from game venture capitalists for a relatively small team.”

