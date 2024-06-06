Digital Music News reports: “Merlin has officially debuted a program that will afford certain emerging platforms access to pre-cleared music and “mutually beneficial collaborations.”
The indie mainstay just recently announced this initiative, dubbed Merlin Connect. As described by the London-based organization, the offering will be available only to “a select group of promising emerging technology platforms.”
Merlin Officially Launches ‘Merlin Connect,’ A One-Stop Licensing Solution For ‘Promising Emerging Technology Platforms’
