GamesBeat reports: “Samsung Electronics announced that it will introduce new Just Play games on its Samsung Smart TVs as a way to remove barriers to gaming. The company continues to make significant investments in gaming to remove barriers, provide even more ways to play games and empower people to “Just Play” on their favorite Samsung devices, creating more value for owners and choices for players to decide how and what they play, said Mike Lucero, head of product management for gaming at Samsung, in an interview with GamesBeat.”

