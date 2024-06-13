GamesBeat reports: “DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx), a maker of games to treat mental health, has launched Zengence, its first action video game treating mental health. Launched in the Meta Game Store, DeepWell bills the game as the first therapeutic released in the store for virtual reality applications. Zengence uses patent-pending technology for breath and sound mechanics to drive the first-of-its-kind action game where players defeat Dark Wraiths and silence their inner anxieties.”

