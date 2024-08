PYMNTS reports: “Artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI has begun rolling out an advanced voice feature for its ChatGPT platform. The feature, which utilizes the company’s GPT-4o model, offers hyper-realistic audio responses, according to a Tuesday (July 30) TechCrunch report. The new audio capabilities supposedly enable users to have real-time, delay-free conversations with ChatGPT and even interrupt it mid-sentence, addressing key challenges in achieving realistic AI interactions.”

Read More