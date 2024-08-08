Peta Pixel reports: “Instagram is making “views” the primary metric for Reels, Stories, photos, and carousels. Instagram is making “views” the primary metric for Reels, Stories, photos, and carousels. “Historically we’ve shown different metrics for Reels vs. other posts, but we want to evolve this so it’s easier to understand how your content is doing regardless of the format,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri writes in a post about the update.”

Read More