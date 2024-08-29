Broadband TV News reports: “Japan SVoD market to hit $5.6 billion in 2028 amidst rising premium content demand, forecasts GlobalData. The subscription video on demand service revenue in Japan is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from $4 billion in 2023 to $5.6 billion in 2028, driven by the strong growth in SVoD subscriptions and unique SVoD household penetration, and a steady rise in the average monthly revenue per unique SVoD household, forecasts GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.”

