Broadband TV News reports: “Ofcom says a change to content classification labels by Twitch has led to more acurate labelling on the platform. Content creators must now apply content classification labels to tell viewers if the stream they are about to watch contains certain mature themes. Streams are now required to have a a content classification label applied if they contain themes related to: Mature-Rated Games; Sexual Themes; Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use; Violent and Graphic Depictions; Significant Profanity or Vulgarity; or Gambling.”

