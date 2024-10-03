Peta Pixel reports: “A photography trend in the 2020s has seen freelancers start positioning themselves more and more as content creators, with YouTube often being the obvious place to start putting out videos about photography. However, as Tech Crunch asks, are content creators sleeping on Facebook? According to Meta, Facebook has paid content creators more than $2 billion in the past 12 months for videos, reels, photos, and text posts. The company says in that time, payouts for reels and short videos have grown more than 80 percent.”

