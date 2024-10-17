The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Los Angeles’ film permitting office is ringing the alarm about low production levels after shooting in the region saw another decline. The three-month period from July to September logged the weakest quarter so far this year, slipping 5 percent to roughly 5,000 shoot days, according to the latest report from FilmLA. The figure falls short of shooting in the area during the same time last year, when production was halted amid Hollywood’s dual writers and actors strikes.”

Read More