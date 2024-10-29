Music Ally reports: “The latest big number in the world of catalogue acquisitions is $850m, but this isn’t a sum being paid to a storied songwriter or artist for their rights. It’s Concord’s third securitisation offering – turning some of its assets into investments to raise cash. In this case, the assets are music royalties from a pool of catalogues that includes over 1m songs – “including iconic works recorded by The Beatles, Carrie Underwood, Cheap Trick, Creed, Genesis, Kiss, Mike + The Mechanics, Otis Redding, Phil Collins, Plain White T’s, R.E.M., R.E.O. Speedwagon, and The Rolling Stones” according to Concord.”

