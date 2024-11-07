Music Business Worldwide reports: “Music analytics company Chartmetric has released a new talent search tool that employs data analysis to identify emerging artists. The system, launched Thursday (November 7), examines common “signals” from over 10 million artists’ careers to evaluate potential future success. The tool assigns daily scores from 1 to 10 based on various performance indicators, which Chartmetric terms “signals.” The feature comes included with existing Chartmetric premium subscriptions.”

