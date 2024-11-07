Broadband TV News reports: “Paramount+ has confirmed it will introduce its Premium and Advertising Tiers on 20 November. The two new tiers will join the existing Standard tier in the UK and Ireland. Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Paramount+, said: “Building on the success of our multi-tier strategy in Canada and Australia – where nearly half of our Direct-To-Consumer sign-ups come from a non-Standard plan – we are excited to bring our Premium and ad-supported tiers to the UK and Ireland.”

Read More