Media Play News reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery is rolling out new AI-powered interactive ad technology that enables streaming Max viewers to purchase, in real-time, select products marketed on select programming heading into the Black Friday (Nov. 29) retail weekend. Dubbed “Shop with Max,” and “Moments,” the technology affords Max subscribers the ability to purchase products placed within TV shows and movies using a QR code captured on a cellphone, without interrupting the content.”

