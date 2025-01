Polygon reports: “Nintendo has finally revealed the successor console to the Nintendo Switch in a short promotional video. It’s called Nintendo Switch 2 and, true to the extensive leaks, it appears to be a larger and more powerful version of its predecessor. Nintendo did not announce a release date or price for the new console in its Switch 2 reveal on Thursday, but the company did confirm a 2025 release window. Nintendo showed only one game running on the Switch 2: a new Mario Kart game.”

