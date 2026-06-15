Beast Industries is seeking a Creative Director to lead the creative vision and execution of high-impact digital content projects for MrBeast, based in Greenville, NC. In this role, you will oversee the full creative lifecycle of video projects, from concept development and pre-production through production and final edits, serving as the creative owner responsible for ensuring every decision aligns with the overall vision and audience experience. You’ll collaborate with writers, producers, talent, and production teams to develop innovative formats, solve challenges in real time, direct creative execution on set, and deliver compelling storytelling that reaches millions of viewers worldwide. The ideal candidate brings experience developing content from concept to final product, strong creative leadership, exceptional collaboration skills, the ability to communicate ideas visually and effectively, and a high-accountability, team-first mindset in a fast-paced entertainment environment. This role offers a competitive salary, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision benefits, 401(k) matching, flexible vacation, company technology package, and relocation assistance where applicable.

View the job listing here

For more information please visit the Beast Industry careers page here