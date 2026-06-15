Amazon Games is seeking a Senior Game Producer to lead the development and delivery of innovative new casual multiplayer games, based in Seattle, WA. In this role, you will oversee game production across the full development lifecycle, managing milestones, schedules, risks, and cross-functional collaboration between internal teams and external development partners. You’ll work closely with designers, artists, engineers, product leaders, and publishing partners to shape game experiences, improve production workflows, and deliver high-quality titles for a global audience. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of experience in game production, experience leading cross-functional development teams, a strong understanding of game development, release, and live operations, and the ability to manage complex schedules, dependencies, and product launches in an ambiguous, fast-moving environment. This role offers a base salary range of $151,300–$264,700, plus sign-on payments, restricted stock units (RSUs), comprehensive benefits, 401(k) matching, paid time off, and parental leave.

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