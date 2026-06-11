Patreon is seeking a Product Manager, Payments Experience to lead the strategy and roadmap for its core payments experiences across web and mobile, based in San Francisco, CA or New York, NY (hybrid). In this role, you will own the end-to-end payments experience for creators and fans, including pay-ins, payouts, membership management, billing, pricing, and the financial systems that power Patreon’s business. You’ll work closely with engineering, design, and go-to-market teams to define product strategy, drive execution, and deliver seamless, trusted payment experiences that support creators worldwide. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of product management experience, expertise in consumer payments, strong product strategy and execution skills, experience with internal tools and platform enhancements, and the ability to use both qualitative and quantitative insights to guide decision-making. This role offers a salary range of $196,000–$294,000, plus equity and comprehensive benefits.

View the job listing here

For more information please visit the Patreon careers page here