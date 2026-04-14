Creative Artists Agency is seeking a Creators Business Affairs – Assistant to support a Business Affairs executive within its Creators and Media & Entertainment Partnerships departments, based in Los Angeles, California. In this role, you’ll assist in managing agreements and contracts for digital media, podcast, and creator-led deals, while handling a range of administrative responsibilities including scheduling, travel coordination, and expense reporting. You’ll also play a key role in editing, proofreading, summarizing, and redlining agreements, maintaining contract tracking systems, and serving as a primary point of contact for agents and executives. The ideal candidate brings strong organizational and communication skills, the ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment, and a high level of attention to detail, with legal experience or a pursuit of a law degree preferred. This is an entry-level opportunity with strong exposure to the business and legal side of the entertainment industry. This role offers an hourly rate of $20.00–$22.00, plus benefits and discretionary bonus.

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