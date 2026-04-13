Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a Director, International Marketing – Latin America to lead regional digital, social, and influencer marketing strategy for its theatrical film releases across Latin America, based in Burbank, California. In this role, you’ll develop and execute regional digital publicity campaigns, manage agency and influencer partnerships, and serve as the key liaison between local market teams, global marketing teams, and external partners to ensure alignment across LATAM territories. You’ll oversee social media strategy, content localization, campaign analytics, and influencer activations—including premieres, talent tours, and live events—while leveraging data insights to optimize performance and drive audience engagement. The ideal candidate brings significant experience in digital or international marketing, strong expertise across social platforms and influencer strategy, and the ability to collaborate across global teams in a fast-paced entertainment environment; fluency in Spanish is required, with Portuguese preferred. This role offers a salary range of $98,000–$182,000 plus comprehensive benefits and potential performance incentives.