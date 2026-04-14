Universal Music Group is seeking a Senior Director, Revenue Strategy to drive commercial growth and monetization strategies for its artist and catalog businesses within Capitol Christian Music Group, based in Nashville, Tennessee. In this role, you’ll lead the development of innovative distribution partnerships and revenue-generating initiatives, overseeing the full lifecycle from partner sourcing and deal negotiation to performance management, while serving as a key relationship owner across labels, artists, and commercial partners. You’ll also spearhead catalog monetization and digital strategy, identifying opportunities across streaming, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, leveraging data insights to drive engagement and long-term value, and collaborating cross-functionally with marketing, legal, finance, and data teams to unlock sustainable growth. The ideal candidate brings 8–12+ years of experience across music, digital strategy, partnerships, or commercial development, along with a strong understanding of music distribution, streaming platforms, and evolving monetization models, and a proven ability to lead complex, cross-functional initiatives in a fast-paced environment. This role offers comprehensive benefits, including health coverage, 401(k) with immediate vesting, and flexible PTO.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit UMG’s careers page here