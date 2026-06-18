FOX Entertainment is seeking a Senior Vice President, Branded Content – FOX Creator Studio to lead the strategic development and execution of creator-led branded entertainment initiatives in Los Angeles, CA (onsite). In this role, you will oversee branded content strategy across creator partnerships, original formats, and franchise development, working closely with creators, Ad Sales, advertisers, and internal development teams to create premium, advertiser-ready content opportunities that balance brand objectives with audience engagement. You will build scalable branded content frameworks, develop sponsorship strategies, productize advertising opportunities across creator formats and platforms, cultivate relationships with brands, agencies, and creators, and drive revenue through innovative partnership models. The ideal candidate brings 15+ years of experience in branded content, media partnerships, advertising, entertainment marketing, studio development, or related fields, with a proven track record developing creator-led or talent-driven branded entertainment at scale, strong advertiser relationships, and experience leading cross-functional creative and commercial teams. This role offers a salary range of $296,000–$350,000 annually, plus an annual discretionary bonus and comprehensive benefits.

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