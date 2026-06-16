Scopely is seeking a Director, Senior Counsel, Litigation & Enforcement to join its Legal team in Culver City, CA or San Francisco, CA (hybrid). In this role, you will lead global litigation, arbitration, disputes, and regulatory response strategies across consumer, intellectual property, and commercial matters while advising senior leadership on high-stakes legal issues. You’ll manage Scopely’s global litigation portfolio, oversee pre-litigation disputes, drive discovery and investigations, develop IP enforcement strategies, and collaborate with internal stakeholders and outside counsel across multiple jurisdictions. The ideal candidate brings 8+ years of relevant experience in gaming, media, technology, or consumer-focused industries, strong litigation expertise, excellent judgment, and the ability to deliver practical, business-oriented legal solutions in a fast-paced environment. This role offers a salary range of $186,200–$275,000 annually, plus potential equity, bonuses, and comprehensive benefits.

View the job listing here

For more information please visit the Scopely careers page here