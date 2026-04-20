Tinder is seeking a Director of Social Media to lead the vision, strategy, and execution of its global social presence across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, based in Los Angeles. In this role, you’ll own and evolve a global social media strategy, rebuilding Tinder’s voice and identity with a fresh, culturally relevant perspective while developing scalable frameworks for content planning, trend forecasting, and performance measurement. You’ll oversee content creation, influencer and creator partnerships, and community engagement, ensuring social channels drive both brand storytelling and real-time cultural relevance. Additionally, you’ll lead analytics and optimization efforts, building reporting systems and leveraging insights to guide decision-making and maximize impact, while managing and mentoring a team of social, influencer, and community leads. The ideal candidate brings 8–10+ years of experience in social media, digital marketing, or content leadership, a deep understanding of platform dynamics and internet culture, and a proven ability to build and scale high-performing social strategies from the ground up. This role offers a salary range of $225,000–$245,000, plus equity and comprehensive benefits.

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