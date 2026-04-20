Alo Yoga is seeking a Director of Social Media to lead its global social strategy and brand storytelling efforts, based in Beverly Hills, California. In this role, you’ll develop and execute a data-driven, social-first strategy that elevates Alo’s position as a leader in luxury wellness, balancing creative storytelling with performance-driven outcomes across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. You’ll oversee organic social campaigns, community engagement, influencer partnerships, and social commerce initiatives, while owning key KPIs including engagement, audience growth, and revenue attribution. Working cross-functionally with digital, retail, and marketing teams, you’ll help drive integrated campaigns and capitalize on emerging trends and platform innovations. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in social media, digital marketing, or content strategy, strong expertise in analytics and platform optimization, and a proven ability to lead high-performing teams and scale impactful campaigns within a premium or lifestyle brand environment. This role offers a salary range of $140,000–$160,000, plus bonus potential and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit Alo’s careers page here