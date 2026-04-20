Sony Music Entertainment is seeking a Specialist, Royalty & Metadata to support royalty administration and data integrity for Essential Music Publishing’s catalog, based in Franklin, TN. In this role, you’ll manage royalty reporting, collections, and metadata processes, ensuring accurate payments and clean data across systems, while partnering with creative, business affairs, and publishing teams to resolve discrepancies and improve workflows. You’ll handle YouTube and CMS-related conflicts and disputes, collect and maintain key metadata (including ISRCs, release details, and platform links), and assist with the preparation and review of quarterly and semi-annual royalty statements across multiple income streams such as mechanical, performance, digital, and sync. Additionally, you’ll monitor accounts, reconcile data across platforms, identify trends in unpaid or misreported earnings, and support cross-functional initiatives to enhance reporting accuracy and operational efficiency. The ideal candidate brings 3–5 years of experience in royalty administration, metadata, or music publishing, strong analytical and Excel skills, and a high level of attention to detail, with the ability to manage large datasets and collaborate across teams in a deadline-driven environment. This role offers comprehensive benefits and professional development opportunities within a global music organization.

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