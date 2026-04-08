Beast Industries is seeking a Head of Viral Marketing (Products & Services) to lead social-first growth strategy across its expanding ecosystem of consumer products, services, and brand partnerships. In this role, you’ll build and scale viral marketing systems that convert massive audience reach into measurable business outcomes—including sign-ups, activation, revenue, and retention—across ventures such as Feastables and future launches in fintech, telecom, and retail. You’ll lead and develop a high-performing marketing organization, design experimentation frameworks, and partner cross-functionally with Product, Analytics, Creative, and Performance Marketing teams to drive integrated, data-driven growth at scale. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in marketing or growth leadership, a proven track record of translating cultural moments into business impact, and deep expertise in social and viral mechanics across the customer lifecycle. This role offers competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and the opportunity to build the growth engine behind one of the world’s most influential media and consumer platforms.

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For more information, please visit Beast Industries’ careers page here