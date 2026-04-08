Paramount is seeking a Senior Director, Corporate Strategy to lead enterprise-wide strategic initiatives that drive growth, innovation, and competitive positioning across its global media portfolio. This role partners closely with senior executives to develop data-driven strategies, oversee complex cross-functional projects, and support M&A, partnerships, and long-term planning efforts. You’ll be responsible for market analysis, financial modeling, and delivering executive-level insights that inform key business decisions while helping align strategy with execution across the organization. The ideal candidate brings 12+ years of experience in strategy consulting, corporate strategy, or investment banking, strong analytical and communication skills, and experience influencing C-level stakeholders. This position offers a salary range of $210,000–$225,000 plus bonus and benefits.

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