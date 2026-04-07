iHeartMedia is seeking a Vice President, SPG West to lead multiplatform sales strategy and drive revenue growth across its West Coast entertainment client portfolio, based in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, you’ll build and manage senior-level relationships with agencies and brand partners, develop integrated campaigns across podcasts, radio, streaming, events, and social platforms, and serve as a strategic advisor to clients by delivering data-driven, high-impact marketing solutions. You’ll collaborate closely with internal teams across marketing, research, and analytics to create customized proposals, while owning account strategy, forecasting, and revenue performance across your book of business. The ideal candidate brings 6+ years of experience in media, advertising, or sales, strong relationships within film, TV, streaming, or gaming industries, and a proven ability to drive measurable results through innovative, cross-platform campaigns in a fast-paced environment.

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For more information, please visit iHeartMedia’s careers page here