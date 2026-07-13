NBCUniversal is seeking a Director, Performance Creative to join its Ad Sales Creative team in New York, NY. In this role, you will build and lead NBCUniversal’s performance creative practice, developing the strategy, frameworks, and playbooks that integrate creative testing, optimization, versioning, and performance measurement across the organization. You will partner with creative, strategy, sales, and technology teams to embed a performance-driven approach from pitch through production, oversee existing performance creative initiatives, lead client relationships, establish creative benchmarks and best practices, and help scale performance marketing capabilities across digital, social, CTV, and emerging platforms. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience in performance creative, paid media, campaign optimization, A/B testing, analytics, and cross-functional leadership, along with the ability to influence organizational change and build scalable creative processes. This hybrid role requires a minimum of four days per week in the New York office and offers a salary range of $130,000–$175,000 annually, plus sales incentive compensation, long-term incentive eligibility, comprehensive health benefits, retirement plans, paid time off, and additional NBCUniversal employee benefits.

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