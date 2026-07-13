Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a Senior Director, Monetization & Retention Marketing (Americas) to lead monetization strategy and subscriber retention initiatives for HBO Max across the Americas (North America & Latin America), based in New York, NY or Culver City, CA (hybrid). In this role, you will develop and execute strategies that increase subscriber lifetime value, reduce churn, and drive monetization through upsell, annual plans, bundles, payment recovery, and lifecycle marketing initiatives. You’ll partner closely with Product, CRM, Analytics, Data Science, Subscriber Growth, and Brand teams to launch customer-centric programs, influence product roadmaps, establish retention benchmarks, and translate complex data into executive-level recommendations that drive business growth. The ideal candidate brings 12+ years of experience in DTC strategy, marketing, consulting, or lifecycle marketing, with deep expertise in subscription businesses, CRM, retention strategy, data analysis, experimentation, and cross-functional leadership. Experience with Braze, Salesforce, Looker/Tableau, and English/Spanish bilingual proficiency is preferred. This role offers a salary range of $154,000–$286,000 annually, plus annual bonuses, long-term incentives, comprehensive health benefits, retirement savings, paid time off, and additional Warner Bros. Discovery benefits.

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