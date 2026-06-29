Crunchyroll is seeking a Director, SVOD & Membership Strategy to lead the long-term strategic direction for its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and membership businesses, based in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, you will define the vision, roadmap, and operating strategy for how Crunchyroll acquires, engages, retains, and monetizes fans through subscription and membership experiences. You’ll partner across Product, Growth, Finance, Analytics, regional teams, and business leaders to drive subscriber growth, improve member value, develop pricing and tiering strategies, and shape the future of Crunchyroll’s global fan ecosystem. The ideal candidate brings 12+ years of experience in top-tier strategy consulting and/or corporate strategy, with deep expertise in global direct-to-consumer subscription businesses, including subscriber growth, retention, pricing, forecasting, lifecycle management, and LTV optimization, along with strong analytical, leadership, and executive communication skills. This role offers a salary range of $196,000–$230,000 annually, plus performance bonus potential, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision benefits, 401(k) matching, flexible time off, parental support programs, and additional Crunchyroll benefits.

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For more information please visit the Crunchyroll careers page here