Mattel is seeking a Director, Head of Marketing – Portfolio Games to lead global marketing strategy and brand growth for its portfolio of iconic and emerging games brands, including Skip-Bo, Pictionary, Whac-A-Mole, Scrabble, and Trading Cards, based in El Segundo, CA. In this role, you will develop and execute global brand strategies, oversee integrated marketing campaigns across digital, social, retail, partnerships, and experiential channels, and drive product marketing strategies for new launches and evergreen titles. You’ll help evolve Mattel’s Games business by expanding brands into new platforms, developing franchise-building initiatives, managing marketing investments, and leveraging consumer insights and analytics to drive engagement, revenue growth, and long-term brand equity. The ideal candidate brings 8–12+ years of experience in brand marketing, product marketing, or related fields, with a background in games, entertainment, consumer products, or digital platforms, along with strong expertise in integrated campaigns, cross-functional leadership, budget management, and building consumer-focused brands. This role offers a salary range of $178,000–$223,000 annually, plus competitive total compensation programs, comprehensive benefits, and additional employee resources.

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