NBCUniversal is seeking a Financial Analyst to join its Digital Distribution Controllership team based in Universal City, California (hybrid). In this role, you’ll support monthly and quarterly close processes, prepare journal entries and balance sheet reconciliations, and analyze financial reporting across NBCUniversal’s home entertainment division, which generates approximately $1 billion in annual revenue. You’ll work cross-functionally with FP&A, Global Distribution, and Finance Operations teams, helping to track and resolve discrepancies in royalty reporting while maintaining close calendars and supporting key financial processes. The ideal candidate has a background in finance or accounting, a strong understanding of GAAP, advanced Excel skills, and the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment, with at least one year of relevant experience. This role offers a salary range of $65,000–$80,000, along with comprehensive benefits and a hybrid work schedule.

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For more information, please visit NBCUniversal’s careers page here