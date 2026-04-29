Scopely is seeking a Product Manager to lead direct-to-consumer (D2C) web experiences for its portfolio of location-based games, including Pokémon GO and other flagship titles, based in San Francisco, California. In this role, you’ll define and execute the product roadmap for web platforms such as the Web Store and Campfire, identifying opportunities to enhance player engagement, community, and revenue beyond the core game experience. You’ll collaborate closely with game producers, designers, and platform teams to translate game needs into scalable solutions, while driving experimentation and performance optimization across key KPIs like conversion, retention, and engagement. Additionally, you’ll leverage data insights, partner with central platform teams, and help shape seamless D2C ecosystems that connect gameplay with commerce and community. The ideal candidate brings 4+ years of product management experience, strong analytical and UX instincts, and familiarity with web platforms, payments, or live-service gaming environments, along with the ability to operate in fast-paced, cross-functional teams. This role offers a salary range of $107,500–$165,000, plus equity, bonus potential, and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit Scopely’s careers page here