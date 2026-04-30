The Walt Disney Company is seeking a Vice President, Social Media – Disney+ & Hulu to lead the vision, strategy, and execution of its global social media presence, based in Burbank, California. In this executive leadership role, you will define and evolve social strategy across Disney+ and Hulu, driving engagement, subscriber growth, and brand relevance through innovative, platform-native storytelling. You’ll oversee a high-performing team, partner cross-functionally with Growth, Product, and Analytics teams, and translate major content releases and cultural moments into impactful social-first campaigns that support direct-to-consumer objectives. The role requires deep expertise in social platforms, data-driven decision-making, influencer collaboration, and lifecycle marketing, along with 15+ years of experience in digital and social marketing and a strong background in streaming or DTC businesses. This position offers a salary range of $214,600–$287,700, plus bonus potential and comprehensive benefits.

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