Netflix is seeking a Director, Global Ads Product Marketing to support its global streaming and content operations, based in Los Angeles. In this role, you’ll work cross-functionally to drive content, product, or operational initiatives that enhance the Netflix platform and user experience, collaborating with internal stakeholders across creative, technology, and business teams. You’ll contribute to strategic planning, execution, and performance optimization, helping scale Netflix’s global entertainment ecosystem. The ideal candidate brings experience in entertainment, tech, or digital media, with strong problem-solving skills and the ability to thrive in a high-performance, fast-paced environment. This role offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits aligned with Netflix’s top-of-market philosophy.

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For more information, please visit Netflix’s careers page here